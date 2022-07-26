GOT7’s JAY B, Sik-K leave H1GHR MUSIC

MANILA, Philippines – GOT7’s JAY B and Sik-K officially departed from R&B and hip-hop label H1GHR MUSIC on Monday, July 25.

“Our contracts with Sik-K and JAY B have expired and we have agreed that it is best to continue their careers on a different path. We will always support them as family forever,” the label said in a Twitter announcement.

On the same day, newly established CDNZA Records introduced Jay B as their newest artist. Meanwhile, Sik-K has yet to disclose his next career move.

Despite the two artists’ departure, they will still be featured in H1GHR MUSIC’s upcoming single BRB alongside BIG Naughty, Cha Cha Malone, GroovyRoom, HAON, Jay Park, pH-1, TRADE L, and Park Hyun Jin.

JAY B signed with H1GHR MUSIC in 2021 after GOT7 parted ways with JYP Entertainment and pursued their careers under different agencies. The 28-year-old musician then made his debut as a solo artist with the hit single “Switch It Up.” He also released his first solo EP titled SOMO:FUME.

Sik-K, on the other hand, has been with the label since 2015, following his big break in the South Korean reality competition show Show Me The Money 4. During his time in H1GHR MUSIC, Sik-K was able to release two albums and four EPs. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

