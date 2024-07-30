Rappler Talk Entertainment: Cinemalaya film Kono Basho’s exploration of grief

MANILA, Philippines – Cinemalaya 2024 entry Kono Basho “delves into the story of two estranged sisters who reunite at their father’s funeral in Rikuzentakata where they end up forging a bond to heal their personal wounds.”

“Set against the backdrop of Rikuzentakata, Japan – the city devastated by the 2011 Tsunami – the film immerses viewers in a world where remnants and memories of a disaster are held on to so dearly. This is a story about family, grief, identity and renewal.”

Visual artist Jaime Pacena II makes his directorial debut, while indie film darling Gabby Padilla, nominated at Cinemalaya last year as Best Actress for her work in Gitling, stars as one of the two sisters looking to find resolution after their father’s death. The two join Rappler for this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, airing Tuesday, July 30, 3 pm, to talk about how the film tackles grief. – Rappler.com