Rappler Talk Entertainment: Kakie Pangilinan’s lessons from the Kakampink campaign

Now that the dust is starting to settle on the elections, what has Kakie learned from the Kakampink campaign, and what's coming next?

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter Kakie Pangilinan has long been known for speaking her mind online about current events. And in the past few months, she’s taken things much further on the ground for Team Kakampink.

Her dad, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, served as Vice President Leni Robredo’s running mate for the 2022 national elections, and Kakie and her mom, actress-singer Sharon Cuneta, were with the tandem all across the Philippines for what’s become one of the most important volunteer movements in recent history.

Now that the dust is starting to settle on the elections, and results have not boded well for the Kakampinks, what has Kakie learned from all this, and what’s coming next? Let’s find out.

Tune in to the conversation on Thursday, May 19, at 3 pm. Bookmark this page or head over to Rappler on Facebook. – Rappler.com