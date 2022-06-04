Iya Villania gives birth to fourth child with Drew Arellano

DELIVERY. Iya Villania shows her baby bump months before giving birth to her fourth child with husband Drew Arellano.

MANILA, Philippines – Iya Villania gave birth to her fourth baby with Drew Arellano on Saturday, June 4.

On her Instagram stories on Saturday, the celebrity mama posted a video of her doing a happy dance before labor was induced. In the next story, she said that it was her longest delivery yet. A few hours later, she posted a selfie of herself doing the thumbs up, saying “baby out!”

Drew then posted a photo of the newborn on his Instagram, sharing the baby’s name: Astro Phoenix. According to the post, the baby was born at 4:39 pm.

Iya and Drew announced that they were expecting their fourth child in January.

The couple married in 2014 after 10 years together. They welcomed their first son, Primo, in August 2016, while their second son, Leon, was born in August 2018. Their daughter Alana was born in July 2020. – Rappler.com