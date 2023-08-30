Kim Dong-wook to marry non-celebrity girlfriend

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 'Coffee Prince' actor will be holding a private wedding ceremony at the end of the year

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Kim Dong-wook is set to marry his non-celebrity fiancée at the end of 2023!

According to a Soompi report, Dong-wook’s agency KEYEAST announced that the “the bride-to-be is a non-celebrity with outstanding beauty, and the two of them have been continuing their sincere relationship based on trust and faith and are soon to bring [their relationship] to fruition with a beautiful marriage.”

The private wedding ceremony will be held during the winter in Seoul, but KEYEAST requested fans to not disclose the exact date and location. KEYEAST also assured fans that Dong-wook will still “do his best as an actor to show you better activities in the future,” and thanked fans for their support and love.

Dong-wook rose to fame in 2004 with film A Crimson Mark and his breakout role in K-drama Coffee Prince. He has also acted for in Unstoppable Marriage, Maids, Find Me in Your Memory, National Representative, and the Along with the Gods series. His latest drama stint is in My Perfect Stranger. – Rappler.com