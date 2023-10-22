LOOK: Minzy, Park Bom to headline ‘K-BLAST’ concert in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The two 2NE1 members are returning to Manila for a November show

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino BLACKJACKs! Two members of K-pop girl group 2NE1 are coming back to the Philippines for a one-night concert.

Park Bom and Minzy will be performing at the K-BLAST Epic Party, Neuwave Events and Productions announced on Friday, October 20.

The show is set for November 24 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

#MINZY is coming back with a blast! 💥



Get ready to be swayed away with her charismatic moves as she takes the KBlast stage this November 24, at the SM MOA Concert Ground! 💃



Stay tuned daily for more artists reveal! 🔥#KBLAST2023#MINZYonKBLAST pic.twitter.com/b4lz7diBaU — K BLAST (@KBLAST_PH) October 20, 2023

#PARKBOM is coming back to Manila for another BOMbastic performance! 🌸



See you on November 24, at the SM MOA Concert Grounds for an EPIC Party! 🔥



Watch out for more details because it's gonna be a Blast! 🚀#KBLAST2023#PARKBOMonKBLAST pic.twitter.com/NF7dhDg8zE — K BLAST (@KBLAST_PH) October 21, 2023

The organizers teased that more artists will be disclosed in the coming days. Other details, such as ticket prices and selling dates, have yet to be announced.

Both members previously visited the Philippines in June for their respective solo concerts — Minzy with Glee and Park Bom with You and I.

2NE1 is best known for their hits “I Am The Best,” “COME BACK HOME,” “Lonely,” and “Fire.” The other members are CL and Sandara Park. – Rappler.com