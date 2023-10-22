LOOK: Minzy, Park Bom to headline ‘K-BLAST’ concert in Manila

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino BLACKJACKs! Two members of K-pop girl group 2NE1 are coming back to the Philippines for a one-night concert.
Park Bom and Minzy will be performing at the K-BLAST Epic Party, Neuwave Events and Productions announced on Friday, October 20.
The show is set for November 24 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.
The organizers teased that more artists will be disclosed in the coming days. Other details, such as ticket prices and selling dates, have yet to be announced.
Both members previously visited the Philippines in June for their respective solo concerts — Minzy with Glee and Park Bom with You and I.
2NE1 is best known for their hits “I Am The Best,” “COME BACK HOME,” “Lonely,” and “Fire.” The other members are CL and Sandara Park. – Rappler.com
