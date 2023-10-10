5 members of PENTAGON leave Cube Entertainment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The members assure fans that the group is not disbanding, with Kino saying, 'PENTAGON never dies'

MANILA, Philippines – Five members of K-pop boy group PENTAGON have parted ways with Cube Entertainment, the agency announced on Monday, October 9.

In a statement, Cube Entertainment said that members Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok have ended their contracts with the label.

[공지] 펜타곤 여원, 옌안, 유토, 키노, 우석 전속계약 종료 안내 pic.twitter.com/J6k5zRgmLZ — PENTAGON·펜타곤 (@CUBE_PTG) October 9, 2023

The agency explained that prior to coming to this decision, they had “sincere conversations with the members over an extended period of time,” as translated by Soompi.

“We’d like to express our deep gratitude to Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok who have been with us on this long journey of seven years, and we wish them nothing but happiness in their future endeavors,” Cube Entertainment added.

They also asked fans for their continued support for the five members as they embark on a new chapter in their career.

The announcement came a day before PENTAGON marked its seventh anniversary. The group made its debut on October 10, 2016.

With this, only Hui, Jinho, Hongseok, and Shinwon are left in Cube Entertainment.

Although Cube Entertainment didn’t specify what would happen to PENTAGON’s group activities, members Yeo One, Kino, and Hongseok dispelled disbandment rumors.

On his personal Instagram account, Yeo One shared a handwritten letter where he expressed his gratitude to PENTAGON fans.

“Even though I’m parting ways with Cube Entertainment, I will always stand alongside UNIVERSE as a member of PENTAGON in the future too, just as I am today,” he wrote, as translated by Soompi.

Meanwhile, Kino and Hongseok shared photos of the group on their Instagram stories with the caption: “PENTAGON never dies” and “I was always there and I’ll always be there.”

Screenshot from Kino’s Instagram

Screenshot from Hongseok’s Instagram

Initially a 10-member group, rapper E-dawn left in 2018. PENTAGON is known for songs “Shine,” “Feelin’ Like,” “Naughty Boy,” and “Gorilla.” – Rappler.com