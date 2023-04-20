ASTRO’s Moonbin dies at 25

'On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky,' his agency, Fantagio, reports

MANILA, Philippines — Moonbin of South Korean boy group ASTRO passed away on Wednesday, April 19. He was 25.

His death was confirmed by Fantagio, ASTRO’s agency, on Thursday, April 20.

“On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky,” the label said in a statement, as translated by a Soompi report.

“Although it cannot compare to the grief of the bereaved family that had to part with their beloved son and brother, his fellow artists and staff here at FANTAGIO, who have been together with him for a long time, and are also deeply mourning the departed amidst tremendous shock and sorrow,” the agency said.

Fantagio also expressed their grief in sharing the news to fans who “have given their unsparing love and support to Moonbin.”

Fantagio asked the public to refrain from making speculative and malicious reports about the idol’s passing.

A private funeral will be held where Moonbin’s family, friends, and colleagues from the industry would be present.

Moonbin of Korean boy band, ASTRO. ASTRO Facebook

Soompi earlier reported that the Seoul Gangnam Police Station said that Moonbin was found dead by his manager in his home in Seoul’s Gangnam district past 8 pm on Wednesday.

“We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death,” the police said.

Moonbin made his debut as a member of ASTRO in 2016. The group is known for their songs “Hide & Seek,” “Always You,” “All Night,” “Blue Flame” and “Candy Sugar Pop.”

Moonbin was also part of ASTRO’s sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha. The duo was just in Manila in March for their DIFFUSION fan concert tour. – Rappler.com

The Department of Health, through the National Center for Mental Health, has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 1553, which is a Luzon-wide, toll-free landline number, 0917-899-8727 and 0966-351-4518 for Globe and TM subscribers, and 0908-639-2672 for Smart and Sun subscribers.