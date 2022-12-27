BIGBANG’s Daesung leaves YG Entertainment

The K-pop star, who is 'looking for a fresh start,' will still be part of BIGBANG

MANILA, Philippines – YG Entertainment has announced that BIGBANG member Daesung is officially leaving the agency after 16 years, according to a Soompi report. Even if he has ended his contract with YG Entertainment, Daesung will still be part of BIGBANG.

On Monday, December 26, YG Entertainment said that the K-pop star “is looking for a fresh start.”

“The fact that Daesung is a BIGBANG member has not changed. We support Daesung’s choice and new start, and we are always open to cooperating with him,” YG Entertainment said.

On the same day, fellow BIGBANG member Taeyang signed with YG affiliate THEBLACKLABEL after his contract with YG expired. Like Daesung, he is also still part of the group.

The agency had also said that negotiations for the contract renewal of G-Dragon were still underway.

Fellow member T.O.P. also left the agency after the expiration of his contract in February, and will focus on being an artist and entrepreneur. Like the others, he is still part of BIGBANG.

Originally a five-member group, BIGBANG made their debut in August 2006. The group is known for their hits “BANG BANG BANG,” “Fantastic Baby,” and “Loser,” among others. Their last album, MADE, was released in 2016.

The K-pop legends made their highly-anticipated comeback in April with new single “Still Life.” “Still Life” marked BIGBANG’s first group release since their digital single “Flower Road” was released in March 2018. Since then, Seungri has left the group and retired from showbiz, while the remaining members, G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung have all finished their mandatory military service. – Rappler.com