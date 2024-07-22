BLACKPINK to make comeback, embark on world tour in 2025

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – BLACKPINK is back in your area! The K-pop girl group will make a comeback in 2025, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk announced the news in a video posted on Sunday, July 21.

Yang added that BLACKPINK will also be starting another world tour next year. He did not go into further details on the upcoming comeback and concert.

The 2025 comeback will be BLACKPINK’s first release since Born Pink in 2022. YG earlier announced that the group will be celebrating its eighth anniversary with a special fan sign event on August 8.

BLACKPINK made its debut under YG Entertainment in August 2016. The group is known for hit songs “As If It’s Your Last,” “Kill This Love,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Whistle,” and “Lovesick Girls,” among others.

The group renewed its contract with YG Entertainment for group activities in December 2023. However, BLACKPINK’s four members – Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo – chose to sign with other agencies for individual activities.

In December 2023, Jennie established her own agency Odd Atelier. Meanwhile, Lisa and Jisoo founded their own labels LLOUD Co. and BLISSOO, respectively, in February 2024.

Rosé, meanwhile, recently signed with The Black Label in June 2024.

Yang also announced in the same video that BLACKPINK’s sister group, 2NE1, will reunite for a global concert tour. – Rappler.com