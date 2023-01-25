BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets 3 Guinness World Records as solo artist

Lisa now holds the record for the most followers on Instagram for a K-pop artist

MANILA, Philippines – 2023 is just starting and K-pop superstar Lisa has already added new records under her belt.

Guinness World Records (GWR) announced on Tuesday, January 24, that the BLACKPINK member has set three new records for her career as a solo artist in 2022.

Congratulations to Lisa from @ygofficialblink who has had three new Guinness World Records titles confirmed for her outstanding 2022 awards season 🥰🏆https://t.co/QZrvFeCcQR — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 24, 2023

According to GWR, Lisa now holds the record for being the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) and MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).

The Thai rapper won the Best K-pop Award at the MTV VMA in August 2022, beating groups BTS, ITZY, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids.

#LISA took home the #VMA for Best K-Pop last night, and we can't get enough of all of the love and support coming from @BLACKPINK and the #BLINKS 🖤💕 pic.twitter.com/wKuaPZis81 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

In November 2022, she also won the same award at the MTV EMA, defeating BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, and her own group BLACKPINK.

LISA continues to have a huge year, taking home the #MTVEMA for Best K-Pop! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/35kRE5C8sT — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 14, 2022

“At the MTV VMAs, Lisa came first in the category of Best K-pop Video; an award which had been exclusively won by BTS since its introduction in 2019. BTS were also the previous winners in the Best K-pop category at the EMAs in 2021 before Lisa completed a historic double,” GWR said.

Aside from these MTV awards, Lisa also scored the world record for the most followers on Instagram for a K-pop artist. According to GWR, Lisa reached 86.3 million followers on January 19, 2023. As of writing, her Instagram follower count is now at 86.9 million followers.

GWR added that with this feat, Lisa is now the 38th most followed account on Instagram, with football player Cristiano Ronaldo being the most followed individual.

GWR also noted that as of January 2023, BLACKPINK holds the world record for the following categories: most subscribers for a band on YouTube, first K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the UK albums chart (female), and the first K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the US albums chart (female).

Lisa, the third BLACKPINK member to have a solo album, released LALISA in September 2021. GWR has previously announced that the “LALISA” music video has reached 73.6 million views in the first 24 hours, setting the record for the Most Viewed YouTube Music Video by a Solo Artist in 24 hours. – Rappler.com