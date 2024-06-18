BLACKPINK’s Rosé signs with The Black Label

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Rosé of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has officially signed with The Black Label, the agency announced on Tuesday, June 18.

“Based on deep trust between producer Teddy and artist Rosé, who worked together for a long time as producer and artist, [Rosé] recently signed a management contract with [The Black Label],” the management said in a statement, according to a report by Soompi.

The Black Label is an entertainment agency founded by Teddy in 2016. Teddy is a longtime producer of BLACKPINK.

The agency also teased that Rosé is currently preparing to release new music and engage in activities worldwide soon. Additional details about these activities have yet to be announced.

“We promise to provide full support to ensure that Rosé can be active in various fields,” The Black Label promised fans.

With this, Rosé is the final BLACKPINK member to sign a contract for her solo activities.

All four members of BLACKPINK – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa – earlier signed exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities in December 2023. However, they didn’t renew their individual contracts with the company.

In December 2023, Jennie established her own agency Odd Atelier. Meanwhile, Lisa and Jisoo founded their own labels LLOUD Co. and BLISSOO, respectively, in February 2024.

BLACKPINK is known for hits “Pink Venom,” “Shut Down,” “How You Like That,” “Boombayah,” and “Whistle,” among others. As of writing, the quartet has yet to announce plans for a group comeback.

Meanwhile, The Black Label is home to K-pop stars Zion.T, Jeon Somi, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, and actor Park Bogum. – Rappler.com