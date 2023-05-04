Brave Girls to continue activities as BB GIRLS under new agency

Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna are now all under Warner Music Korea

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group Brave Girls will start over fresh as they resume their group activities under the new team name BB GIRLS.

The name change was confirmed by the group’s new agency Warner Music Korea on Wednesday, May 4, Soompi reported.

All four members – Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna – signed exclusive contracts with Warner Music Korea in late April. “We have come to an agreement with the members while prioritizing full-group activities,” the agency said.

Following the confirmation of their return as a group, Minyoung took to Instagram to update fans about their future activities, saying that they are gearing up for a comeback.

“We will greet everyone with even better music and a new side of us,” she wrote, as translated by Soompi. She also expressed her gratitude to the fans “who were sad and waited for news of [them] following the report of [their] disbandment.”

The development came two months after the members left Brave Entertainment in February upon the expiration of their exclusive contracts.

Brave Girls debuted in 2011 and had several changes in their member line-up over the years. In 2021, they gained massive popularity with their 2017 track “Rollin’.” – Rappler.com