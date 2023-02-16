K-pop group Brave Girls disbands after 7 years 

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean girl group Brave Girls are parting ways following the expiration of the members’ contract with Brave Entertainment, the agency announced on Thursday, February 16.

“The Brave Girls members and agency decided on a beautiful farewell after an in-depth discussion over a long period of time,” the statement read, according to a translation by Soompi.

They added that the group will wrap up their activities through a final single titled “Goodbye,” which will be released on Thursday.

The agency also thanked the members – Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna – for “sharing the joys and sorrows as Brave Girls for the past seven years.”

Brave Entertainment also asked Fearless, the group’s fan club, to continue their love and support for the members’ future career paths.

“We know very well that it is due to the members and fans that Brave Girls’ journey did not stop at a miracle and that they were able to write a legend. We will forever remember the icons of hope, Brave Girls,” they ended their statement.

Brave Girls debuted in 2011 and had several changes in their member line-up over the years. In 2021, they gained massive popularity with their 2017 track “Rollin’.”

The group performed in the Philippines in October 2022 for POPSTIVAL. – Rappler.com