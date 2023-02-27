BTS’ j-hope to release single ‘On the Street’  

New music from j-hope is coming this March 3!

MANILA, Philippines – BTS member j-hope will be releasing a solo single titled On the Street ahead of his military enlistment.

In a statement posted on the Weverse app on Sunday, February 26, BIGHIT Music said j-hope wrote the track to showcase his “candid feelings toward his fans.”

They added that the song pays tribute to the artist’s roots – street dance. The artist started as an underground street dancer.

“[It is where] his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together,” they added.

On The Street will be released on Friday, March 3.

The announcement about the new music release came hours after the agency confirmed that j-hope has initiated his military enlistment process, although no final dates about the start of his service has been provided.

Born Jung Ho-seok, j-hope released his first solo album Jack in the Box in July 2022 and made history as the first South Korean act to headline the Lollapalooza music festival. – Rappler.com