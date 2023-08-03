BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook solo releases set Guinness World Records 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jimin and Jungkook achieve new records with their singles 'Promise' and 'Seven (Explicit version),' respectively

MANILA, Philippines – Proving their superstar power once again, BTS members continue to break more records even in their solo careers.

Guinness World Records (GWR) announced on Wednesday, August 2, that members Jimin and Jungkook have achieved new milestones with their respective solo releases.

Congratulations to Jungkook and Jimin of @bts_bighit/@BTS_twt for achieving two new Guinness World Records titles each 👏https://t.co/vtmuE1v7Lu — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 2, 2023

According to GWR, the explicit version of Jungkook’s latest digital single “Seven” has now become the most streamed track on Spotify in one week by a male artist, with a total of 89,748,171 streams.

Its first day of streams logged 15,995,378 plays, making it second to Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” With 16,103,849 recorded on April 1, 2022, “As It Was” remains to be the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours by a male vocalist.

Despite this, GWR shared that “Seven” recorded at least 11.6 million streams each day for its first tracking week.

Therefore, it has set the record for the fastest time for a music track by a male artist to reach 100 million streams on Spotify. Citing Spotify’s “Daily Top Songs Global,” GWR said that Jungkook’s “Seven” reached 100 million filtered streams on Spotify on July 21 – just eight days after it was released globally on July 14.

Meanwhile, Jimin broke two records on the streaming service Soundcloud with his 2018 single “Promise.”

According to GWR, “Promise” recorded 330 million plays on June 17, making it the most streamed track on Soundcloud.

“Promise” is Jimin’s first single. It was released in December 2018 and now holds the record for the most streamed track on Soundcloud in 24 hours.

It can be recalled that in May, Jimin also became the fastest male solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

As a group, BTS has been inducted to the 2022 Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

Some of BTS’ long list of achievements, including being the most followed music group on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, and most streamed male group on Spotify. – Rappler.com