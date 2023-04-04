BTS’ Jimin becomes 1st Korean solo artist to top Billboard’s Hot 100

Jimin's solo album 'FACE' also debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, marking the highest rank for any solo K-pop artist

MANILA, Philippines – BTS member Jimin made history as the first South Korean solo artist to land in the top spot of Billboard’s Hot 100.

The US songs chart announced on Monday, April 3, that the idol earned the achievement with his single “Like Crazy.”

For Billboard’s Hot 100 chart dated April 8, Jimin’s “Like Crazy” debuted at No. 1, pushing Miley Cryus’ “Flowers” out of the top spot after an eight-week reign.

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen, “Kill Bill” by SZA, and “Creepin’” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage made up the rest of the Top 5 in the charts.

This feat served as Jimin’s first career solo No.1 hit on the Billboard chart, with “Like Crazy” being the 66th song in Billboard’s Hot 100 history to debut at the peak of the Hot 100 chart. He’s also the first BTS member to rank within the top 20 of this chart with a solo release.

According to Billboard, the Hot 100 chart “blends all-genre US streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and sales data.”

Billboard reported that between March 24 and 30, the first week of release of “Like Crazy,” the track sold 254,000 song downloads and CD singles combined, and drew 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions.

Following the announcement, Jimin took to Instagram to express his happiness with his newest milestone. “Love [you] all,” he wrote, alongside a screenshot of the chart.

“Congratulations on topping the Hot 100 chart with ‘Like Crazy,’” a tweet from BTS’ account read.

Outside of Hot 100, “Like Crazy” has also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.

“Like Crazy” is the lead track of Jimin’s first solo album FACE, which was released on March 24.

Jimin also made history with FACE, which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200 album chart, marking the highest rank for any solo K-pop artist.

Jimin is the fourth member to put out an individual release following J-Hope with Jack in the Box, Jin with The Astronaut, and RM with Indigo.

BTS announced in June 2022 that they’ll be taking a break to focus on solo activities. In March, they set a new Guinness World Record for being the most streamed group on Spotify. – Rappler.com