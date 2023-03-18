BTS’ Jimin to appear on ‘Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’

JIMIN. The BTS member is set to make his first solo appearance on late night talk show 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.'

The K-pop superstar is doing an interview and a performance on the late night talk show

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, ARMY! BTS’ Jimin is set to make his late night talk show solo debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 23 and 24.

According to a tweet from the show’s account, Jimin will do an interview on March 23, and will perform the following day.

It’ll be Jimin’s first time to be on the show as a solo artist. He had appeared on the show with BTS several times in the past.

Jimin’s appearance on the show comes at the heels of his solo single release, “Set Me Free pt. 2” which dropped on Friday, March 17.

The single is a pre-release ahead of his debut solo album Face, which is set to be released on March 24.

Jimin is the latest BTS member to release solo work, following the group’s announcement in June 2022 that they would be shifting focus from group activities to focus on individual projects. – Rappler.com