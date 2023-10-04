JJK1 is coming: BTS’ Jungkook to release ‘GOLDEN’ in November

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, ARMYs! Jungkook of K-pop powerhouse BTS is releasing his solo debut album GOLDEN on November 3.

BIGHIT Music made the announcement on late Tuesday, October 3, through a notice in the Weverse platform.

“GOLDEN is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist,” the agency said. A “maknae” refers to the youngest member in the group.

The album will feature 11 tracks, including his previously released singles “Seven” and “3D.”

“Seven,” which was released in July and featured American rapper-singer Latto, gave Jungkook two Guinness World Records: 1) most streamed track on Spotify in one week by a male artist and 2) fastest time for a music track by a male artist to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.

The agency also teased fans that Jungkook will participate in special stage performances and make various appearances to promote GOLDEN.

Jungkook is the latest BTS member to release a solo album in recent months following Jimin’s Face in March, Suga’s D-Day in April, and V’s Layover in September.

BTS members have been focusing on individual activities since the group announced in June 2022 they’re taking a break.

In September, BIGHIT Music announced that all seven members of BTS renewed their contracts with the agency. – Rappler.com