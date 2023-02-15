BTS’ Suga announces solo tour as Agust D

MANILA, Philippines – BTS member Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, announced on Wednesday, February 15, that he’ll be embarking on his first solo concert tour.

The concert tour is notably being billed under Agust D – his stage moniker as a solo artist. As Agust D, BTS’ Suga has released two mixtapes; Agust D in 2016 and D-2 in 2020. Some of his hit solo songs include “People,” “So Far Away,” and “Daechwita.”

Suga’s concert tour will kick off in the United States in April, with stops in Belmont Park, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

He will then return to Asia to perform in Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan. Additional details about his Japan stops will be revealed at a later date.

Following the announcement, Filipino ARMYs took to social media to clamor for a Philippine stop. Suga, together with his fellow BTS members, last performed in the country in 2017.

BTS' Suga is set to go on his 'Agust D' tour starting in April. BIGHIT Music announced the tour on Tuesday, February 14, with Asian stops including Bangkok, Jakarta, and Singapore for now. #SUGA_AgustD_TOUR #SUGA #AgustD https://t.co/E5KckKv9yo pic.twitter.com/ERziC71eQL — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) February 14, 2023

Suga will also be the first BTS member to go on a solo concert tour. The group announced in June 2022 that they’ll be taking a break to focus on solo activities. In October, BIGHIT Music confirmed that the group will fulfill their mandatory military service, with eldest Jin enlisting in December. – Rappler.com