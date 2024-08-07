BTS’ Suga apologizes for drunk driving incident

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SUGA. The BTS member is the new face of Valentino.

The rapper says a nearby police officer conducted a breathalyzer test after he fell while parking a scooter in front of his house

MANILA, Philippines – Suga from K-pop sensation BTS issued an apology on Wednesday, August 7, after being charged with riding an electric scooter while under the influence.

According to a report by South Korean entertainment site Soompi, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station booked Suga on charges of violating the country’s Road Traffic Act on drunk driving.

Suga then took to fandom platform Weverse to narrate the incident, saying that he rode the electric scooter home after drinking during dinner on Tuesday, August 6.

“I violated the Road Traffic Act due to my complacent thinking that it was a short distance and my failure to recognize that using an electric scooter while intoxicated was prohibited,” he said, according to a translation by Soompi.

The rapper continued that he fell while parking the scooter in front of his house, so a nearby police officer conducted a breathalyzer test. He said that because of this incident, he was fined and his license was canceled.

“Although there were no victims or damaged facilities in this process, it is entirely my responsibility without any excuse, and I sincerely apologize to everyone,” he said, adding that he will be more careful in the future to avoid such incidents from happening again.

BigHit Music, BTS’ agency, also relayed their apology. “As a public service worker, he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his workplace for causing a public disturbance,” the label said.

Suga is currently undergoing his mandatory military service as a public service worker. He enlisted in March.

Out of the seven BTS members, only Jin has completed the service. He was discharged in June.

BTS is expected to reconvene as a full group in 2025. – Rappler.com