BTS’ Suga to enlist in military on September 22

SUGA. The BTS member is the new face of Valentino.

He is the third BTS member to enter military service

MANILA, Philippines – BIGHIT Music has announced that SUGA of K-pop group BTS will begin his mandatory military service on September 22.

The agency made the announcement in a Weverse notice posted on Sunday, September 17.

The label also didn’t reveal SUGA’s exact enlistment location and time and told fans that no official event would be held on the day of his recruitment.

“We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only,” they added.

Additionally, BIGHIT Music also reminded fans to not take part in unauthorized tours and package products that use their artist’s intellectual property.

They also ask for the fans’ continued love and support until SUGA returns from finishing his military service.

SUGA, whose real name is Min Yoongi and also uses the moniker Agust D for his solo activities, started his process for military enlistment in August. He is now the third BTS member set to enlist.

The eldest, Jin, was the first of the seven-member group to begin enlistment. He did so in December 2022, with j-hope starting his military service soon after in April 2023.

Since BTS announced a break from group activities in June 2022, the members have primarily focused on solo activities. – Rappler.com