BTS’ Suga to release solo album ‘D-Day’

MANILA, Philippines – Suga of K-pop powerhouse BTS will be releasing his first solo album D-Day on April 21.

Agency BIGHIT Music made the announcement late Sunday, April 2, sharing a poster for the project.

In a post in the fan community app WeVerse, the label said that D-Day will delve “into the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist.”

They added that D-Day will be the “concluding chapter” to Suga’s Agust D trilogy, his stage moniker as a solo artist. The previous installments in the trilogy include mixtapes Agust D and D-2, which were released in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

A pre-release track will also be out on April 7.

The new album comes ahead of Suga’s upcoming world tour, which will kick off in the United States in April. He also has Asia stops, including shows in Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan.

Aside from the new album and world tour, the 30-year-old rapper is also set to star in the documentary SUGA: Road to D-Day, which will be available on Disney+.

Suga is the fifth BTS member to release a solo album, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, and Jimin. BTS members have been focusing on individual activities since the group announced they’re taking a break in June 2022. – Rappler.com