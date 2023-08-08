LOOK: BTS’ V unveils teaser, track list for solo album ‘Layover’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fans can expect five music videos from V’s solo debut album

MANILA, Philippines – Buckle up ARMYs because KTH1 is finally coming!

On Tuesday, August 6, BIGHIT MUSIC shared a sneak peek into BTS V’s first solo album Layover, which will be released on Friday, September 8.

The brief, 17-second clip shows a series of packages that multiply in a hallway until the album name Layover fades in, along with a clever check mark that writes “V.”

The label also unveiled the full track list of the long-awaited solo debut on BTS’ Weverse community, accompanied by short descriptions for each track.

Layover will feature five tracks and one bonus piano version of the title track “Slow Dancing.”

The album will showcase V’s take on a variety of genres: R&B numbers “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” and “For Us,” soothing track “Rainy Days,” as well as the soulful ‘70s-inspired title track “Slow Dancing.”

BIGHIT MUSIC also revealed that all five main tracks are set to have a corresponding music video.

The label also noted that “to fully appreciate the album’s flow,” listeners are recommended to go through the album chronologically, “from start to finish.”

Upon the album’s announcement, V took to Instagram to express his excitement as well as provide an exclusive look at the Layover physical album.

Fans were also quick to spot the K-pop singer’s dog Yeontan taking center stage in Layover as the digital album’s cover art and as one of the photocard inclusions for the physical album.

BIGHIT Music had earlier revealed that the album’s overall production and promotion was spearheaded by NewJeans creative producer and sub-label ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

In a report by Soompi, the producer teased that fans will be able to “see a new side of solo artist V that is different from BTS’s V.”

V has previously released solo tracks, such as K-drama OSTs “Sweet Night” and “Christmas Tree,” as well as “Singularity” and “Inner Child” under BTS.

V, also known by his real name Kim Taehyung, is the latest member of BTS to release a solo project. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.