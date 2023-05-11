C.A.P leaves K-pop group Teen Top 

Teen Top will continue activities with four members – Chunji, Niel, Ricky, and Changjo

MANILA, Philippines – C.A.P, leader of K-pop band Teen Top, has withdrawn from the group after causing controversy on a YouTube live broadcast.

Top Media announced on Thursday, May 11, that C.A.P has departed from the group after a discussion with the Teen Top members.

“Accordingly, Teen Top will reorganize into a four-member system with Chunji, Niel, Ricky, and Changjo,” they said, as translated by Soompi.

The agency also apologized for causing concern to many people through C.A.P’s rash words and actions,” they added.

Earlier this week, C.A.P drew criticism for his inappropriate behavior during a YouTube live broadcast. According to a Soompi article, C.A.P reportedly used abusive language while communicating with his fans. He also reportedly said during the live broadcast that his contract with the agency will end in July and spoke about how he had been thinking about not participating in Teen Top’s comeback.

“Currently, C.A.P is reflecting on the fact that he showed inappropriate behavior and is deeply regretting it,” the agency said in a statement.

Following the news of his departure, C.A.P took to Instagram to pen a letter to his fans.

“I was aware that they were actions to feel apologetic for toward the people who have trusted and supported me and also to the members who I have spent a long time with as closer than even brothers,” he said.

The idol also apologized to his agency, the younger Teen Top members who “understood [his] immature behavior,” and the fans “who must have also been flustered” by his actions.

Teen Top initially made their debut as a six-piece group in July 2010. L.Joe left the group in February 2017. The group is known for their songs “Supa Luv,” “Rocking,” “To You,” “Miss Right,” and “I’m Gonna Crazy.”

Teen Top released their latest album in 2019. The group confirmed in April that they’re gearing up for a group comeback in July – their first in nearly four years.

Following C.A.P’s departure, Top Media shared that details regarding the comeback will be released “after thorough discussion” with the remaining members. – Rappler.com