Chuu signs exclusive contract with new agency

The Korea Entertainment Management Association rules that there was insufficient evidence that Chuu violated her contract with BlockBerry Creative, which manages the group LOONA

Former K-pop group LOONA member Chuu has signed an exclusive contract with ATRP, the newly-formed agency announced on Friday, April 7.

ATRP was founded by Kim Jin-mi, the former executive director of WM Entertainment, which manages K-pop groups Oh My Girl, ONF, and B1A4.

“We are very pleased to welcome Chuu as our first artist. Chuu has infinite potential, and we will spare no effort in supporting her so that she can show off her talents to her heart’s content, and continue on a joyful and happy career,” ATRP said in a press release.

“Please provide much support and attention to Chuu, who has embarked on a new endeavor,” it added.

Chuu was expelled from LOONA by BlockBerry Creative in November 2022, nearly a year after she filed an injunction to terminate her contract with the agency on the grounds of nonpayment for her activities.

In February 2023, BlockBerry filed a petition with the Korea Entertainment Management Association (CEMA) to ban Chuu from entertainment activities in South Korea, claiming Chuu had violated her contract by signing with company BY4M Studio in 2021.

CEMA dismissed the petition on Tuesday, April 4, for “insufficient” evidence.

The rest of the LOONA members have also petitioned to suspend their exclusive contracts with BlockBerry.

Heejin, Haseul, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye filed injunctions to suspend their contracts with BlockBerry a few days after Chuu was removed from the group, citing breach of mutual trust.

Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry were granted their injunctions in January 2023. They then signed exclusive contracts with agency Modhaus, founded by LOONA’s former creative director Jaden Jeong, and launched the ARTMS project in April.

Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye are currently appealing their cases. Hyunjin and Vivi filed the same injunctions in February. – Rappler.com