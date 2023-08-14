In ‘Take Off’ Manila, iKON soars to new heights with Filipino iKONICs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bobby tells Filipino iKONICs: 'Nothing much has changed. You guys are still on fire.'

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean boy group iKON was the life of the party during their Take Off concert at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, August 6.

While the act was just in the Philippines in September 2022 for the K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 show, the Take Off concert was iKON’s first solo concert in the country in almost five years.

It also served as the group’s first world tour since leaving YG Entertainment in December 2022 and signing with 143 Entertainment. That’s why it comes as no surprise that Filipino iKONICs wanted to pull out all the stops to make the show memorable for the group.

The vicinity of the concert venue was decorated with red paraphernalias and iKON banners. Fans were greeting each other while waving their red konbats (iKON’s lightsticks). The crowd kept on chanting “iKON! iKON!” even before the show officially started.

But the excitement reached a new peak when iKON finally opened the one-night show with the song “Tantara,” the title track of their latest album Take Off. From the get-go, the group already set up the atmosphere with hard-hitting performances of their hits “SINOSIJAK,” “At Ease,” “Killing Me,” and “Rhythm Ta.”

It’s party time with @iKONIC_143 as they performed the hard-hitting track “Sinosijak.”



Only members Bobby, Ju-ne, Song, DK, and Chanwoo were present in the Manila concert as Jay enlisted in the military on July 20. #iKON_TAKEOFFinManila | via @ysa_abad pic.twitter.com/LuqvGndveY — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) August 5, 2023

And as much as iKON’s energy didn’t falter throughout the two-and-a-half-hour show, the same can be said about Filipino iKONICS. Every performance was met with thunderous cheering, singing, and screaming.

“We’ve been to different countries for our world tour right now, but I think this is the first country where everyone is really having fun with us,” DK told the crowd through an interpreter. “Manila is really the best at partying with us.”

Bobby added: “Nothing much has changed. You guys are still on fire.”

Chan also said: “It’s really amazing that you can sing the Korean lyrics of all our songs.”

Only members Bobby, Ju-ne, Song, DK, and Chanwoo were present in the Manila concert as Jay enlisted in the military on July 20. Despite this, his presence was still felt as videos of his recorded performances played during the concert.

Jay, who was dubbed as the “Prince of Philippines” for having previously studied in Davao, also told the members how much he missed the country. He even taught his infamous Filipino phrases “Sakit akong tiyan (My tummy hearts)” and “Sakit akong ilong (My nose hurts)” to Chanwoo.

While iKON is already known for their high-powered shows, being accompanied by a live band just made the performances more fun and potent. The concert was just starting but everyone was already on their feet and dancing along when the group performed “Bling Bling,” “Love Scenario,” and “U.”

The members also showcased their distinct style and personalities through solo stages. DK delighted the crowd with his sultry performance of “Kiss Me,” while Ju-ne’s vocal prowess was highlighted through his performance of “Want You Back.”

Ju-ne also collaborated with rapper Bobby for their dynamic number “Deep Night,” before Bobby thrilled fans with “HeartBROKEN PlaYBoy.” The solo stage ended on a high note with Song’s trot song “Fighting.”

Chanwoo, who was the only member without a solo stage, promised that he will prepare hard for it for their next concert.

“I will surprise you with my solo stage next time,” he added, with the members quipping that they’d like to see their youngest do a rap performance.

The members’ banter led to the crowd asking for sample moves, which prompted the members to do some individual dancing time. And the surprises didn’t stop there as iKON treated the attendees with a snippet of a song they’ll be releasing in the coming months.

Returning onstage as a full group, the vibe mellowed a bit as iKON serenaded the crowd with heartfelt tracks “Why Why Why,” “Like A Movie,” and “Goodbye Road.”

Filipino iKONICs also surprised the group with a compilation of video messages, and a banner that read: “iKONICs love iKON, always and forever.”

“It’s really heartwarming that you have prepared so much for us,” Chan said, with Bobby adding: “You guys are like the most important structure of this world tour.”

Song told the crowd: “We will try our very best to be with you forever.” Meanwhile, Ju-ne promised Filipino fans that they’ll be back soon with all six members.

iKON was quick to get the party going by performing riveting songs “What’s Wrong?,” “Dumb&Dumber,” “B-Day,” and “Freedom.” The group breezed through the performances, which caught many attendees off-guard when it was already the break before the encore segment started.

And on their encore segment, iKON showed no signs of winding down.

“We need your power, we need your voices,” Bobby told the crowd. “The more you sing, the more you jump, the longer is the encore.”

The group performed “Birthday,” “Freedom,” “Love Scenario,” “Rhythm Ta,” and “Tantara,” giving their fans another show for the books. – Rappler.com