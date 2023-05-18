LOOK: Cravity is coming to PH 

The August show is part of the group's 'MASTERPIECE' world tour

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, Filipino LUVITYs, because South Korean boy group Cravity is finally coming to Manila.

The nine-piece act announced on Wednesday, May 17, that they’ll be embarking on their first world tour titled MASTERPIECE, which will include stops across the United States and Asia.

Cravity is set to perform in the Philippines on August 5 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Additional details such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Composed of Serim, Woobin, Jungmo, Minhee, Allen, Wonjin, Taeyoung, Hyeongjun, and Seongmin, Cravity made their debut in April 2020 under Starship Entertainment.

The group is known for their songs “PARTY ROCK, “Groovy,” “Break all the Rules,” and “Knock Knock,” among others. – Rappler.com