K-pop artist DAWN enlists in military as public service worker

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop artist DAWN announced in an Instagram story on Thursday, October 12, that he has enlisted as a public service worker for his mandatory military service.

“I’m greeting everyone with slightly sudden news! From today, I will be fulfilling my military service duty as a public service worker,” DAWN wrote, according to a translation from Soompi.

The rapper and singer-songwriter explained that he did not break the news in advance so he could enlist “quietly.”

“Putting my sadness behind, I want to convey my gratitude before I enlist. I am always grateful to fans who always send lots of support, and I will return in good health after completing my service,” he added.

DAWN assured his fans that the projects he had already completed would still be revealed regardless of his enlistment, asking fans to anticipate their release.

DAWN first debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group PENTAGON. He left the group and its agency Cube Entertainment in 2018. He then joined PSY’s label P NATION in 2019 with his then-girlfriend HyunA, but left just three years later.

DAWN signed with his current label AT AREA in January. In September, he released his eight-track EP Narcissus, featuring other Korean artists like pH-1, Kim Sawol, GEMINI, and 10CM. – Rappler.com