Ticket prices, seat plan: DREAMCATCHER’s ‘Under the Moonlight’ in Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino InSomnias! The ticket prices and seat plan for DREAMCATCHER’s upcoming Under the Moonlight concert in Manila have been announced on Monday, June 12.

The one-night show will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City on August 28.

According to event organizer Random Minds PH, tickets range from P4,803 for the Balcony section to P12,273 for the VVIP sections.

Are you ready for @hf_dreamcatcher, ‘Somnies? Time to work out your game plan ‘coz we’re going all out! Here are the official seat plan, fan benefits & ticketing FAQS.



Tickets go on sale on July 1, 10AM via TicketNet outlets and website.

Additional perks such as hi-touch, photo op, soundcheck, and send-off access are also available depending on the VVIP choice.

Meanwhile, other tiers would also have the chance to win a signed poster and media conference pass via raffle.

Tickets go on sale starting July 1, 10 am via the TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

The upcoming August show will serve as DREAMCATCHER’s return to the Philippines in four years, following their Invitation from Nightmare City.

The seven-piece act is best known for mixing pop and heavy metal. Their hit songs include “Odd Eye,” “I Miss You,” “Jazz Bar,” “Scream,” and “Eclipse.” – Rappler.com