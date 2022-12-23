ENHYPEN adding 3rd day to Manila leg of ‘MANIFESTO’ world tour

There will now also be a show on February 3 in addition to the original February 4 and 5 dates

MANILA, Philippines – Amazing news, Filipino ENGENEs! After tickets to the two-day Manila leg of their 2023 MANIFESTO world tour were sold out, they’ve decided to add a third day to their visit.

Concert promoter PULP Live World announced on Friday, December 23, that there will now also be a show on February 3, 7 pm in addition to the original February 4 and 5 dates at the MOA Arena in Pasay City. Details on when the tickets for February 3 will be available have yet to be announced.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!



ENGENE, witness @ENHYPEN live on stage not just once, twice but THREE EPIC TIMES!



Yes! Additional show is added for #MANIFESTO_IN_MANILA! DAY 3 happens on February 3, 2023, Friday at 7PM.



Keep your eyes glued on our pages in the coming days for more details! pic.twitter.com/aAWyodK4JB — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) December 23, 2022

ENYHPEN had earlier met with their Filipino ENGENEs at a fan meet in on December 3 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

“We are coming back next year for a concert. But today, we can already feel so much energy from you guys. I’m looking forward to seeing you again,” member Jake had said then.

Composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki, ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy group that debuted in November 2020 under Belift Lab, a joint venture between the agencies CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation.

The group is known for their hit tracks “Polaroid Love,” “FEVER,” and “Drunk-Dazed.” – Rappler.com