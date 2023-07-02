LOOK: ENHYPEN is Bench’s newest endorser

The 'Bite Me' hitmakers are the newest faces of the clothing giant

MANILA, Philippines – Rejoice, Filipino ENGENEs! K-pop boy group ENHYPEN has been tapped by local fashion giant BENCH to become their newest “Global Benchsetter.”

The fashion brand made the announcement on Saturday, July 1, sharing a 30-second video of the boy group in a photoshoot. In the clip, members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki are wearing pieces from BENCH’s latest denim collection.

The group is the latest in a string of international celebrities – many of them K-drama or K-pop stars – that the brand has tapped as endorsers. Among them are actors Ji Chang-wook, Park Seo-joon, Hyun Bin, Kim Soo-hyun, and K-pop group TWICE, as well as To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Noah Centineo, Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse, Brooklyn Beckham, and Meteor Garden’s Dylan Wang.

The clothing giant is also known for bringing their international endorsers to the Philippines for fan meetings. In 2023 alone, they’ve brought over K-pop groups STRAY KIDS, ITZY, Squid Game star Wi Ha-jun, and actor Kim Seon-ho.

ENHYPEN was last in Manila in February for their three-night “MANIFESTO” concert. The group is known for their songs “Drunk-Dazed,” “Blessed-Cursed,” “FEVER,” “Bite Me,” “Polaroid Love.” – Rappler.com