ENHYPEN drops 2nd full album ‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD’

ENHYPEN. The seven-member group ENHYPEN releases their second full album "ROMANCE: UNTOLD" on July 12, 2024.

The group also releases the official music video of their new song 'XO (Only If You Say Yes)'

MANILA, Philippines – ENGENEs, are you ready?

Global sensation ENHYPEN released their second Korean studio album, Romance: Untold, on Friday, July 12.

The new album features the following songs:

Moonstruck

XO (Only If You Say Yes)

Your Eyes Only

Hundred Broken Hearts

Brought The Heat Back

Paranormal

Royalty

Highway 1009

This is ENHYPEN’s second full album after DIMENSION: DILEMMA released in October 2021. In May, the group released their special album titled MEMORABILIA (Dark Moon Special), which featured “Fatal Trouble” and “Lucifer,” among other songs.

On Friday, ENHYPEN also dropped the official music video of its new song “XO (Only If You Say Yes).”

Under HYBE’s Be:Lift, ENHYPEN made their global debut in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. The seven-member group is composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki, who won the the survival show “i-LAND” that paved the way to their K-pop debut.

Like their HYBE labelmates BTS and TXT, ENHYPEN is now considered among the biggest acts in the K-pop industry. – Rappler.com