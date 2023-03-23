K-pop concert Epicon is postponed 

Former 2NE1 members Minzy and Sandara Park were set to perform and host the event, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – EPICON, the concert that initially planned to feature K-pop artists from the first to fourth generations, has been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Concert organizer Neuwave Events and Productions, on Wednesday, March 22, issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience caused by their decision to move the event to another date.

EPICON was initially set to take place on April 1 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds. A new date has not been specified.

📯 EPICON UPDATE pic.twitter.com/i9dYsxdgvb — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) March 22, 2023

“From the very start, we did our best to make this EPICON happen, and we planned to give a great concert experience to everyone. However, the circumstance we are now in is beyond our control,” they said.

The organizers also assured fans that the “rescheduled event will be an unforgettable experience” for everyone involved. “We appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time,” they continued.

Neuwave earlier revealed that former 2NE1 member Minzy would be one of the performers, while bandmate Sandara Park would host the event.

Prior to the postponement announcement, the local organizer had also canceled the pre-sale and official ticket-sale for the show, just hours before it was initially set to start.

Neuwave Events and Productions is the organizer behind the Be You concert series that brought K-pop acts Red Velvet, EXO members Chen and Xiumin, TVXQ, and BoA to the Philippines in 2022. – Rappler.com