EXO’s Baekhyun is headed to Manila in June 

BAEKHYUN. The EXO member will be part of a K-pop festival in Manila.

The 'Candy' hitmaker is performing at the upcoming 'Overpass: K-pop Music Concert'

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill, Filipino EXO-Ls! EXO member Baekhyun is finally coming back to the Philippines.

Cornerstone Entertainment announced on Monday, March 27, that the vocalist will be part of their Overpass: K-pop Music Concert.

The one-night show is set for June 11 at the Araneta Coliseum. Baekhyun is the first act in the lineup to be confirmed by Cornerstone Entertainment.

Other details such as ticket prices, the seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

EXO-Ls, are you strapped in? BAEKHYUN is coming to Manila for OVERPASS: K-POP MUSIC CONCERT at @TheBigDome!



Let’s fly to Neverland with #BAEKHYUN on June 11, 2023 ✨



More details soon. Follow us to stay updated! @octoartsent#OVERPASS2023 #OVERPASSinMNL pic.twitter.com/psxNZYrqXX — Cornerstone Entertainment (@cornerstone_ofc) March 27, 2023

The upcoming Overpass: K-pop Music Concert will serve as Baekhyun’s first show in the Philippines in four years. He, together with other EXO members, last visited Manila in 2019 for their EXO Planet 5 – Exploration world tour.

Aside from Baekhyun, EXO member Chanyeol and Sehun are also coming to Manila. The duo will have their Back to Back fan concert at the Araneta Coliseum on May 20.

Baekhyun debuted as a member of EXO in 2012. As a soloist, he released his third mini-album Bambi in March 2021. His hits include “Candy,” “UN Village,” “Amusement Park,” and “Love Again.”

He is also part of the sub-unit EXO-CBX and leader of SuperM. Baekhyun also debuted as an actor in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo in 2016. – Rappler.com