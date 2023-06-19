EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin to stay with SM Entertainment after resolving contract dispute

The agency shares that they've agreed to do contract modifications, and promises to strengthen their relationship with the artists

MANILA, Philippines – Members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin of K-pop group EXO will be staying with agency SM Entertainment after both parties have reached an amicable settlement on their legal dispute over the idols’ contracts.

According to a Soompi report, the label released a joint statement with the three EXO members on Monday, June 19 to announce that they have “resolved the differences caused by misunderstandings.”

Earlier in June, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin notified SM Entertainment of the termination of their exclusive contracts, citing unclear handling of earnings and slave contracts as the reason behind the decision.

The idols’ lawyer accused the label for refusing to provide the artists copies of their financial settlement despite repeated shared requests, as well as attempting to have their artists carry exclusive contracts that will be valid for at least 17 to 18 years.

In response, SM Entertainment has released a statement to refute the idols’ allegations, claiming that a third party is involved in their rift with the artists.

On Monday, SM Entertainment announced that the three EXO members have agreed to do contract modifications and will no longer leave the management.“

The agency and the three artists will carry out a process of mutually equal discussion as well as corrections, and we promised to strengthen our future relationship further,” their statement read.

The label promised that the three members would continue carrying out EXO’s scheduled activities. “The agency will support the three artists so that each artist can carry out promotional activities in new ways while fully showcasing each artist’s individuality.”

SM Entertainment also apologized for claiming that there’s an intervention of a third party, saying that it was just a misunderstanding.

“The agency and three artists would like to express our apologies to the fans as well as the EXO members besides the three artists and those who trusted and waited for EXO,” the statement continued. “We will do our best to repay the support of many people who stood by us.”

Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin made their debut with EXO in April 2012. They also formed the EXO-CBX sub-unit in 2016. All three members also had their solo releases.

EXO is known for their tracks “Love Shot,” “Love Me Right,” “Call Me Baby,” “Growl,” and “Overdose,” among others. They will be releasing their new album EXIST on July 10. – Rappler.com