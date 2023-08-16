EXO’s Chen, wife to hold belated wedding ceremony in October

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – After three years of marriage, EXO’s Chen and his non-showbiz wife will be holding a belated wedding ceremony in October.

According to a Soompi report, SM Entertainment confirmed on Wednesday, August 16 that the couple is “quietly preparing” for it.

The agency added that the wedding ceremony has been delayed due to circumstances such as Chen’s military enlistment and his wife’s giving birth.

A date for the ceremony wasn’t disclosed but only family, close acquaintances, and EXO members will reportedly be present at the event.

Chen first announced that he was getting married in January 2020. At the time, his wife was already pregnant with their first child.

“I was graced with good news,” he said then. “I worked up my courage, though I am not fully prepared. I couldn’t hold it [in] any longer.”

In January 2022, his wife gave birth to their second child while Chen was serving in the military.

Chen, whose real name is Kim Jong-dae, debuted under the K-pop group EXO in 2012. He is also part of the sub-unit EXO-CBX and participated in activities for SM The Ballad. He made his solo debut in April 2019 with the album April, and a Flower. – Rappler.com