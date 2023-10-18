EXO’s D.O. to leave SM Entertainment, sign with manager’s new agency

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group EXO member D.O. is parting ways with SM Entertainment, the agency announced on Wednesday, October 18.

D.O. will be signing with his manager’s newly established agency for his acting career and individual commitments. However, he will still remain a member of EXO and will continue to participate in the group’s activities under SM Entertainment.

“D.O.’s exclusive contract with us will expire in early November. Following thorough discussions with D.O., it has been decided that he will continue his EXO activities with SM, but will proceed with his acting and individual activities through the newly established agency founded by his and SM’s former manager,” the agency announced, according to a translation from Soompi.

D.O., whose real name is Do Kyung-soo, debuted with EXO in 2012 as the group’s main vocalist.

In 2014, he appeared in the K-drama It’s Alright, This Is Love as Han Gang-woo and in the film Cart as Tae-young. Since then, he has acted in multiple films and K-dramas. His most recent stint is the film The Moon, where he plays the role of Hwang Sun-woo.

The singer-actor released his first-ever solo mini album Empathy in 2021. – Rappler.com