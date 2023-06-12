LOOK: EXO drops first teaser for ‘EXIST’ 

'EXIST' will be out on July 10, with the pre-release track 'Let Me In' dropping on June 12

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill, EXO-Ls! K-pop boy group EXO is set to make their highly-anticipated comeback on July 10 with the release of their new album EXIST.

The group released late Sunday, June 11, a teaser for its seventh studio album, unveiling the group’s new logo for the upcoming release.

EXIST will serve as EXO’s first release in more than two years, following the June 2021 EP Don’t Fight The Feeling.

On Monday, June 12, EXO added that EXIST will have a total of nine tracks, with the pre-release song “Let Me In” being released also on June 12.

According to a Soompi report, the pre-release track “Let Me In” is a ballad.

The group comeback also comes after three members – Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin – moved to terminate their exclusive contracts with SM Entertainment, citing unclear handling of earnings and slave contracts as the reasons behind the decision.

Despite the legal dispute, the three members assured fans that they will continue to do activities with EXO.

EXO debuted under SM Entertainment in April 2012 with 12 members. They are known for songs “Overdose,” “Love Shot,” “Don’t Fight This Feeling,” “Growl,” and “Call Me Baby,” among others. – Rappler.com