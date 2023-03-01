LOOK: EXO’s Sehun and Chanyeol are coming to Manila 

The fan concert in May will serve as EXO-SC's first show in Manila in four years

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, Filipino EXO-Ls! EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol, also known as the sub-unit EXO-SC, are bringing their Back to Back fan concert in the Philippines.

Local concert promoter PULP Live World announced on Tuesday, February 28, that the fan concert will happen on May 20 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Here’s an announcement worth a billion views – after 4 years, @weareoneEXO's Sehun and Chanyeol aka EXO-SC comes back to Manila for a blazing-hot FANCON on May 20, 2023, at the @TheBigDome.



More details will be announced soon.#EXOSCinMNL pic.twitter.com/0Pn6zjyqXB — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) February 28, 2023

Additional details such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced as of posting.

The upcoming Back to Back fan concert will serve as the duo’s first show in the Philippines in four years. Chanyeol and Sehun, together with other EXO members, last visited Manila in 2019 for their EXO Planet 5 – Exploration world tour.

EXO-SC made their sub-unit debut in 2019 with the album What A Life. They released their first full-length album 1 Billion Views in 2020. – Rappler.com