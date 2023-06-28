FIFTY FIFTY seeks suspension of contracts with agency ATTRAKT

The group is filing the lawsuit due to the agency's publicizing of member Aran’s surgery and the latter's lack of transparency with financial documents, among others

MANILA, Philippines – All four members of rising K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY have filed a lawsuit to suspend their contracts with agency ATTRAKT.

According to a Soompi report, the members, through their legal representative law firm BARUN, released an official statement on Wednesday, June 28, to confirm that they have filed for provisional disposition to suspend the validity of their exclusive contracts with the label.

“This is due to the fact that ATTRAKT violated contract terms and took actions that resulted in the destruction of a relationship based on trust,” the statement read, noting that the four members filed the application to the Seoul Central District Court on June 19.

The trial for the case is currently underway.

The group’s legal representative shared that they have “pointed out several problems” with ATTRAKT and requested for correction, but the agency has “[discredited] the members through continuous media coverage without attempting to explain regarding the requests.”

They continued that instead of listening to the members’ concerns, ATTRAKT has instead passed it off as an “attempt to extort the members by an external force.”

ATTRAKT also reportedly disclosed the reason for a member’s surgery without consulting with her.

According to the statement, the FIFTY FIFTY members also raised several instances wherein the agency did not fulfill their contractual obligations, such as “non-transparent settlement and the unilateral attempt to enforce [scheduled activities] despite [the members] conveying their poor health conditions.”

In the statement, the four members emphasized that their decision against ATTRAKT is an “independent” one and was done without any intervention of a third party.”

The members went on that they hope for ATTRAKT to not defame them in the future, as they just want to reconnect with their fans as soon as possible.

It was on June 23 when ATTRAKT first announced that they’ll be taking legal action against “external influences” who are “committing an illegal act of inducing our agency artists to make the wrong decision to ignore their valid exclusive contracts and sign contracts with them.” They didn’t mention any agency in their initial statement, but days later, on June 26, they named Warner Music Korea as the “external force” that approached the FIFTY FIFTY members.

Warner Music Korea has denied the allegations, saying that ATTRAKT’s claims are “groundless.”

On Tuesday, June 27, ATTRAKT announced that they have filed criminal charges against the agency’s former co-CEO Ahn Sung II and three other individuals for fraud, breach of duty, and obstruction of business.

Composed of Saena, Keena, Aran, and Sio, FIFTY FIFTY made their debut in November 2022. They are best known for their song “Cupid.” – Rappler.com