Former 2NE1 member Minzy to perform in Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – 2NE1 former lead dancer Gong Min-ji, more popularly known as Minzy, is coming back to the Philippines.
Concert organizer Neuwave Events and Productions announced on Monday, March 13, that the South Korean idol will be part of their upcoming EPICON 2023 festival.
“Are you ready,” she wrote in a tweet.
The festival will be held at the MOA Concert Grounds on April 1.
The promoter earlier teased that the EPICON festival will feature “legendary 1st [Generation], iconic 2nd [Generation], powerful 3rd [Generation], and rising 4th [Generation] artists.”
Aside from Minzy, other artists included in the lineup have yet to be announced.
Tickets are priced between P750 to P7,500, with the pre-sale happening on March 18. Tickets will be available to the general public on March 19.
Minzy is the third 2NE1 member to come to the Philippines for a show since 2022. In October 2022, CL was part of HALLYUWEEN while Park Bom performed in Popstival.
Although Sandara Park has been going to the Philippines for vacations, she has yet to hold a show in the country. Dara, however, teased that she’s working on a solo album.
2NE1, which debuted under YG Entertainment in 2009, disbanded in 2016 and released a final single in 2017. They made a surprise reunion at Coachella 2022. – Rappler.com
