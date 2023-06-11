Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to hold solo concert in PH 

The July show will serve as Taeyeon's second visit to the Philippines in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, Filipino SONEs! Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, also known as SNSD, is coming back to the Philippines.

Local concert promoter DNM Entertainment announced on Saturday, June 10, that the vocalist will be bringing her The ODD OF LOVE solo concert tour to Manila.

The one-night show is set for July 30 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Additional details, such as ticket prices and selling dates, have yet to be announced.

The solo concert will serve as Taeyeon’s second visit to the Philippines this 2023. She last performed at the K-Verse concert in April, with acts aespa and The Boyz.

Aside from Taeyeon, her fellow SNSD member Yuri will also be coming to the Philippines for the Chapter 2 fan meeting set for July 9.

Taeyeon made her debut in 2007 as the leader and main vocalist of SNSD. The group is known for tracks “Genie,” “I Got A Boy,” “Lion Heart,” and “Forever 1,” among others.

As a soloist, she made her debut in October 2015. Her solo hits include “INVU,” “Weekend,” “What Do I Call You,” and “Dear Me.” – Rappler.com