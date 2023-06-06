Girls’ Generation’s Yuri to hold fan meeting in PH 

Ticket prices for the July show range from P5,500 to P11,500

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Filipino SONEs! Kwon Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation is having her first solo fan meeting in Manila.

The idol-actress is set to bring her Chapter 2 fan meeting tour to the New Frontier Theater on July 9.

2023 YURI 2nd FANMEETING TOUR [Chapter 2]

Local promoter CNCA Media announced on Monday, June 5, that ticket prices for the one-night show range from P5,500 for Balcony and P11,500 for VVIP sections.

Perks such as signed Polaroid, group photo, hi-bye session, signed poster, and photo cards are also available depending on each ticket tier.

Are you ready for a new chapter? YURI is finally coming for her first-ever solo fan meet in Manila on July 9, 2023 (Sunday) 7PM at The New Frontier Theater!



Tickets will be available starting June 5 via TicketNet outlets and website.

Aside from Manila, the tour will also have stops in Seoul, Bangkok, and Taipei.

Yuri, together with other Girls’ Generation members, last performed in the Philippines in April 2015. The group is known for their hits “Genie,” “Forever 1,” “Lion Heart,” “The Boys,” and “I GOT A BOY.”

She also visited Boracay for vacation in May 2016.

Apart from being an idol, Yuri has also ventured into acting, starring in dramas such as Fashion King, Good Job, Bossam: Steal the Fate, and Dae Jang Geum is Watching. – Rappler.com