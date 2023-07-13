LOOK: GOT7’s BamBam to hold first solo concert in Manila in September

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BAMBAM. The GOT7 member is bringing his 'Area 52' concert in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino AHGASEs, the GOT7 tingi continues as member BamBam is coming back to the Philippines for a solo concert!

The Thai singer on Wednesday, July 12, announced the schedule for his world tour Area 52, which will include a stop at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 22.

2023-2024 BamBam THE 1ST WORLD TOUR [AREA 52]

세상에 드러나지 않은 미지의 공간 [AREA 52]

23.09.16. SEOUL

23.09.22. MANILA

23.09.30. MACAU

23.10.15. KUALA LUMPUR

23.10.28. BANGKOK

AND MORE

Additional details, such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, he will also hold shows in Macau, Malaysia, and Thailand.

While the Area 52 show will serve as BamBam’s first solo concert in the Philippines, he last went to the country in January for the Wavy Baby Music Festival in Cebu. In July 2022, he also performed for the K-pop Masterz Ep. 1 concert and had fan sign events in Manila and Cebu.

BamBam is a South Korean-based Thai singer and rapper who is also a member of the K-pop group GOT7. After GOT7 left their agency, JYP Entertainment, in January 2021, he signed with Abyss Company.

BamBam made his debut as a solo artist in June 2021 with his first mini album riBBon, and dropped his first full-length album Sour & Sweet in March this year.

Since 2022, six out of seven GOT7 members have visited the Philippines for a show.

Youngjae had a fansign event in Manila in July 2022 and he returned again in September 2022 for the K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 concert; Jackson performed in the July 2022 K-pop Masterz Ep. 1 concert and the Head In The Clouds festival in December 2022; and Yugyeom held a solo show in August 2022 and came back in January 2022 for the Follow the Movement concert with fellow AOMG artists.

Meanwhile, JAY B and Jinyoung held solo shows in Manila in October 2022 and February 2023, respectively. Only member Mark Tuan has yet to stage an event in the Philippines as a solo artist. – Rappler.com