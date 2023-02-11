GOT7’s JAY B and PURE.D confirm break-up

The K-pop star and special effects artist split up after 2 years of dating

MANILA, Philippines – GOT7 member JAY B and special effects artist PURE.D have called it quits after over two years of dating.

According to a Soompi report, JAY B’s agency CDNZA Records confirmed the break-up, saying that the two “naturally grew apart” while “focusing on their own work,” and that they have decided to remain “good colleagues.”

The K-pop star and YouTuber started dating late 2020, but only confirmed their relationship in July 2022. They met after being introduced to each other through a mutual acquaintance.

JAY B is the leader of the K-pop boy group GOT7. He and the rest of GOT7 departed from JYP Entertainment when their contracts expired in 2021, but they managed to keep the group’s name. He debuted as a solo artist under H1GHR MUSIC in 2021, a record label founded by Korean hip-hop artist Jay Park, but left the label for CDNZA Records last July.

PURE.D is a special effects makeup artist who has over 489,000 YouTube subscribers. – Rappler.com