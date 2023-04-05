‘Let’s meet again soon’: GOT7’s Jinyoung to enlist in military in May

MANILA, Philippines – GOT7’s Jinyoung is set to begin his military enlistment on May 8, and the K-pop star confirms the news with a handwritten message to his fans, posted on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 5.

“Everyone must be very worried, but I [have] gotten rather confident and reassured while meeting all of you. That is why I promise to return more mature and in good health after experiencing a lot while thinking of everyone,” he said in the message, according to an English translation posted on Soompi.

“Well then, let’s meet again soon. Thank you always, and I love you,” he added.

Screenshot from Jinyoung’s Instagram

In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 are required to serve in the military for 18 months, though internationally-recognized K-pop stars have been allowed to defer their enlistment until age 30.

Jinyoung, 28, will be the second member of GOT7 to enlist in the military, following Jay B, who enlisted in February.

The group is composed of seven members including Jinyoung, Jay B, Mark, Jackson Wang, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. – Rappler.com