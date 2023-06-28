Highlight’s Son Dong-woon is engaged

MANILA, Philippines – Son Dong-woon of K-pop group Highlight is ready to tie the knot with his non-showbiz girlfriend.

The idol made the announcement through a handwritten letter posted online Tuesday, June 27.

“Thankfully, I wound up meeting someone who understands me and is very considerate of me, and at a certain point, I started thinking that I wanted to be together with her in the future as well,” Son wrote, according to a translation by Soompi.

He added that they are planning to hold a wedding in September, and since his partner is not a public person, they have decided to keep the ceremony a private event that will only be attended by their families and close friends.

The singer went on to address his fans, saying that he is always been grateful for their love and support.

“I’m well aware that I was able to grow this much and become the person I am today thanks to the unimaginable amounts of love that all of you gave me,” he said.

Son ended his letter by leaving a message to his fellow Highlight members, whom he thanked for always believing and supporting him “with unchanging hearts.”

“I will repay all of your love as an even more mature version of Highlight’s Son Dongwoon who does his very best within his position,” he said.

Around US Entertainment, Highlight’s agency, also confirmed the news, and noted that they won’t be announcing the exact date and location of the wedding in consideration of the bride-to-be. “We ask for fans’ generous understanding in this regard,” they added.

Son Dong-woon made his debut in October 2009 as part of the boy group BEAST. The group was best known for tracks “Fiction,” “Shadow,” “Beautiful Night,” and “Breath.”

In December 2016, BEAST rebranded to Highlight after they established their own agency named Around US Entertainment.

Aside from Son, Highlight’s members include Yoon Doo-joon, Yang Yo-seob, and Lee Gi-kwang. – Rappler.com