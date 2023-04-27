In ‘HELLO’ Manila, TREASURE treats Filipino TEUMEs to electrifying show 

MANILA, Philippines – Rising K-pop boy group TREASURE may have debuted two years ago, but for Filipino TREASURE MAKERS or TEUMEs – especially the ones who’ve been following the group since their 2019 survival series – HELLO in Manila was a long time coming.

Initially a one-night show set for April 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena, tickets for the Saturday concert quickly sold out, and an additional show for April 14 was added.

Photo by YG Entertainment

It was truly a memory to cherish when the 10-act band finally got to be with their Filipino TEUMEs. “It feels like a dream come true to finally meet meet you,” member Yoshi said.

The fans’ cheers turned deafening when Choi Hyunsuk opened both two-and-a-half-hour shows by screaming, “Are you ready for this? Let’s go Philippines!” with TREASURE taking the stage to perform their first song “Jikjin.”

The hard-hitting track was followed by crowd favorites “Boy” and “I Love You,” before the group switched things up with party anthems “Going Crazy,” “Come To Me,” and “B.L.T (Bling Like This.)”

From the get-go, the show’s production value was commendable. TREASURE was accompanied by a live band, and the special effects – which ranged from laser beams to confetti – also kept fans hyped throughout the show.

Photo by YG Entertainment

Following their intense opening set, TREASURE toned it down a little with the numbers “slowmotion” and “It’s Okay.” They highlighted their vocal prowess by serenading the crowd with “Hold It In” and “Orange,” wherein the members were lifted by a stage mechanism so they could be closer to fans seated on the second level.

Excitement then filled the arena when the group performed their viral hits “Hello,” “Clap!,” and “Darari.” Being one of the recent viral K-pop songs on TikTok, it came as no surprise when the crowd belted out the lyrics and danced along to the latter. This section showcased TREASURE’s fun energy and solid chemistry.

In between their performances, TREASURE got attendees all kilig by delivering some Filipino pick-up lines.

Jeongwoo’s “Ano ulit pangalan mo? Puwede ba ‘mine’ na lang,” Junkyu’s “Apoy ka ba? Kasi alab-you,” Jaehyuk’s “My license ka ba? ‘Cause you are driving me crazy,” and Junghwan’s “TEUME, dahil sa’yo, kinikilig ako” were just some of the ments that elicited the loudest shrieks from the show.

Photo by YG Entertainment

They also wowed the crowd with riveting unit stages, with Asahi and Haruto performing “Thank You,” and Hyunsuk, Yoshi, and Haruto doing “VolKno.” Returning onstage as a full group, TREASURE didn’t give Filipino TEUME any time to breathe as they performed their addictive track “MMM.”

TREASURE then paid homage to their YG Entertainment seniors, delivering impressive covers of “Rhythym Ta” by iKON and BIGBANG’s “Bang Bang Bang.”

The group breezed through the performances and made fans feel so immersed that it caught many off-guard when TREASURE started performing “U” and “My Treasure” – their last tracks before the encore set.

Given that it was the group’s first solo concert in the Philippines, Filipino TEUMEs also made sure to prepare fan projects that would impress TREASURE. Fans organized a guide for attendees regarding lightstick use – flashing blue and white for the first day’s encore and rainbow for the second day’s encore.

Photo by YG Entertainment

They also prepared banners with the slogans “Let the pearl of the orient seas treasure you,” and “No matter how hard it gets, we’ll always say hello to our promise of forever.”

Aside from “Everyday” and “BFF,” majority of TREASURE’s encore set was composed of songs that had already been performed in the earlier part of the show, but this time, arranged differently – “Darari” had a rock version, and they featured a remix of the tracks “Going Crazy,” “B.L.T,” and “Orange.”

Photo by YG Entertainment

Aside from the group’s performances, it was also a delight to see how confident TREASURE had gotten interacting with their fans. When the group first visited the Philippines in July 2022 for a concert festival, they had admitted that they were a bit nervous, especially since it was their first show outside of South Korea since their debut.

But during HELLO in Manila, the energy between TREASURE and their fans was far more palpable. On the second day, the whole arena even did an impromptu lightstick dance initiated by member Asahi.

The group also accommodated the fans’ requests to sing Japanese tracks “Beautiful” and “Yamai,” which were not officially part of the tour setlist. Filipino TEUMEs also surprised members Hyunsuk and Haruto with a birthday cake and a birthday song.

“I am touched by the surprise gift. I am very grateful and I love you,” Hyunsuk said, while Haruto thanked the crowd for congratulating him on his birthday. “I will continue to be a hardworking TREASURE member,” he said.

Photo by YG Entertainment

Asahi also praised the energy of the Filipino TEUMEs and wished for their happiness. Jungwan added, “We had a great time today. We promise to come back here again ,so please wait for us.”

TREASURE’s first hello made such a lasting impression on Filipino TEUMEs, that fans are already looking forward to welcoming the group back again. – Rappler.com