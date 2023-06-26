LOOK: Hwang Min-hyun is headed to Manila 

The ‘Alchemy of Souls’ star is bringing his ‘Unveil’ concert tour to the Philippines in October

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun is coming back to the Philippines!

The 27-year-old artist announced on Monday, June 26, that he will be embarking on his first mini-concert tour as a solo artist.

Titled Unveil, the tour includes a stop at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on October 8. Additional details, such as ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, Min-hyun will also hold shows in Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta, Macau, and Bangkok.

The idol last visited the Philippines in August 2019 for NU’EST’s Segno concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

Min-hyun made his debut in March 2012 as the lead vocalist of the five-member boy group NU’EST under Pledis Entertainment. In 2017, he also joined the second season of the survival series Produce 101, and eventually became part of the temporary boy group Wanna One.

Wanna One disbanded in January 2019, while NU’EST disbanded in March 2022.

In February 2023, Min-hyun made his debut as a solo artist with Truth or Lie.

Aside from being an idol, Min-hyun has also ventured into acting. He is best known for roles in Live On, and Alchemy of Souls. – Rappler.com